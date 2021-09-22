India logs 26,964 Covid cases in last 24 hours

India logged 26,964 new Coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,31,498, while the active cases declined to 3,01,989, the lowest in 186 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With 383 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 4,45,768, the data stated.

There was a slight spike in Covid-19 cases as 26,115 cases and 252 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The active cases also witnessed a reduction of 7,586, comprising 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,27,83,741 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 23 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.08 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 89 days, the ministry.

As many as 15,92,395 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 5,67,54,282.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 82.65 crore.

Of the total of 4,45,768 deaths reported so far in the country 1,38,616 are from Maharashtra, 37,648 From Karnataka, 35,379 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 23,897 from Kerala, 22,887 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,678 from West Bengal.