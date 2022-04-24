India logs 2,593 fresh Covid cases, 44 deaths

India logged 2,593 fresh Covid-19 cases and 44 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Sunday.

The country witnessed a marginal increase over the 2,527 infections registered the previous day,

With this, the active caseload has increased to 15,873, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases and the fatalities have increased to 5,22,193.

Besides, 1,755 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 4,25,19,479. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Apart from this, a total of 4,36,532 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall count to 83.47 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.54 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike to 0.59 per cent.

As far as vaccination is concerned, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.67 crore, and was achieved via 2,30,29,745 sessions.

Over 2.65 crore adolescents have been administered a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.