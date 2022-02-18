India logs 25,920 new Covid cases; 492 deaths

India logged 25,920 new Covid cases, registering 16% decline over the numbers recorded in last 24 hours a day before, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Also in the same time span, 492 additional fatalities were reported which increased the overall death toll to 5,10,905.

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,27,80,235, but the active cases dipped below three lakh after 43 days, according to the Health Ministry data.

The active cases have declined to 2,92,092 comprising 0.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.12 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 40,826 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The recovery of 66,254 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,19,77,238. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent, the Ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 12,54,893 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to 75.68 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate currently stood at 2.76 per cent, the daily positivity rate increased to 2.07 per cent.

With the administration of over 37.86 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 174.64 crore as of Friday morning. This has been achieved through 1,97,37,397 sessions.

More than 11.41 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.