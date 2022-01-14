India logs over 2.64 lakh Covid-19 cases; 315 deaths

India reported 2,64,202 fresh Covid-19 infections, a rise of around 17,000 cases from the previous day, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

Deaths from Covid rose by 315, with total fatalities now at 485,350, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 12,72,072 which constitutes 3.48 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The Omicron infection tally has climbed to 5,753 across the nation, an increase of 4.83 per cent from Wednesday. So far, 28 states have reported Omicron infection, the ministry said.

The recovery of 1,09,345 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,48,24,706. Consequently, India’s recovery rate has dipped to 95.20 per cent.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, added 46,406 new coronavirus cases, 317 less than a day before, and 36 more fatalities linked to the infection. No new Omicron infection was reported in the state, it said.

Delhi saw the biggest-ever daily spike in Covid infections on Thursday with 28,867 new Covid cases as the positivity rate surged to 29 per cent, indicating that for every three tests conducted, one person is testing positive.

Also in the same period, a total of 17,87,457 tests were conducted across the country taking the cumulative tests to 69.90 crore.

The weekly positivity rate has climbed to 11.83 per cent amid sudden spike of the cases. The daily positivity rate has stands at 14.78 per cent.

With the administration of over 73 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 155.39 crore as of this morning.

More than 15.17 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.