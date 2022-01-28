India logs over 2.51 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 627 in a day

India loggded 2,51,209 new Covid-19 cases, 627 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,92,327, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

A decline of 96,861 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload was recorded in a span of 24 hours. The country also registered in 3,47,443 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,80,24,771.

The active cases comprise 5.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.88 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.47 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​164.44 crore.

The Ministry informed that 15,82,307 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 72.37 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry.