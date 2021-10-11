India logs 18,132 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months

India on Monday reported 18,132 fresh infections, the lowest in the last 215 days, and 193 deaths, the Union health ministry data showed.

The new fatalities took the total death toll to 4,50,782.

The recovery of 21,563 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,32,93,478.

India’s recovery rate currently stands at 98 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Active caseload is 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.67 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate reported to be 1.75 per cent. It has also remained below 3 per cent for the last 42 days and below 5 per cent for 125 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 46,57,679 vaccine doses also in the same period, India’s vaccination coverage crossed the 95 crore landmark as per provisional reports till 7 am Monday. This has been achieved through 92,57,689 sessions.

More than 96.75 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category.

Kerala still has the largest Covid-19 tally with 10,691 cases and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours as its weekly cases dipped by 17.4 per cent from the previous seven days. The state recorded less than 75,000 cases in the week for the first time since 11-18 April.