India logs 18,132 more daily Covid cases, 98 per cent recovery rate; highest since March 2020

Daily Coronavirus cases across the country continued to decline as India reported 18,132 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 215 days and marginally lower than yesterday’s figure when the country reported the lowest single-day rise (18,166 cases) in nearly seven months.

The active caseload has continued with its downward slide. It has declined to 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days. It said the data released by the Union Health ministry here on Monday.

The active cases comprise less than 1 per cent of the total infections, currently at 0.67%, lowest since March 2020.

A decrease of 3,624 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs.

The daily rise in new COVID-19 infections has been below 30,000 for 17 straight days.

The country’s total tally has risen to 3,39,71,607 cases and the recovery of 21,563 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,32,93,478.

India’s recovery rate currently stands at 98 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Kerala recorded 10,691 new Covid-19 cases and 85 related fatalities on Sunday. The state currently has 1,11,083 active Covid cases while the test positivity rate stands at 13.05 percent.

Tamil Nadu added 1,329 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday which pushed the overall caseload in the state to 26,78,265. With 15 related fatalities, the death count rose to 35,783.

Maharashtra reported 2,294 fresh Covid cases and 28 fatalities. During the same period, 1,823 patients recovered from the infection, according to the state’s health bulletin.

Jammu and Kashmir is on track to achieve the milestone of 100 per cent first dose Covid vaccine coverage this week.

A total of 4,50,782 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,542 from Maharashtra, 37,885 from Karnataka, 35,783 from Tamil Nadu, 26,258 from Kerala, 25,089 from Delhi, 22,896 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,905 from West Bengal.

While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.53 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 108 days now.

The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.75 per cent. It has also remained below 3 per cent for the last 42 days and below 5 per cent for 125 consecutive days now.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,35,797 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.36 crore cumulative tests.

With the administration of 46,57,679 vaccine doses also in the same period, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 95 crore landmark as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. Monday. This has been achieved through 92,57,689 sessions.

More than 96.75 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 95.19 crore.

In fifth mega vaccination drive, Tamil Nadu inoculated 22.52 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday. A total of 11,50,351 people received the first shot and 11,02,290 the second, state Health Department said.