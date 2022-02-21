India logs 16,051 new Covid cases; recovery rate 98.33 percent

India logged 16,051 new coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to 4,28,38,524, while the active cases dipped to 2,02,131 and recovery rate improved to 98.33 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

With 206 related deaths in last 24 hours. the death toll climbed to 5,12,109, the data showed.

A reduction of 22,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.33 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 2.12 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,24,284, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

Over 175.46 crore doses have been administered across the country so far, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. Of these, 1.79 crore were booster doses.

The 206 new fatalities include 92 from Kerala and 18 from Karnataka.

The global Coronavirus caseload has topped 424.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.88 million and vaccinations to over 10.35 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 5,12,109 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,582 from Maharashtra, 64,145 from Kerala, 39,795 from Karnataka, 37,980 from Tamil Nadu, 26,101 from Delhi, 23,433 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,132 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.