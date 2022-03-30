India logs 1233 fresh Covid cases, 31 deaths in the last 24 hours

India logged 1233 fresh Covid infections and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

With this, the country’s active caseload also fell below 20,000-mark and currently stands at 14,704, with active case standing at 0.03 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate is at 0.20 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.25 per cent.

Besides, the country has witnessed 1,876 recoveries in a single day from the infection taking the total recoveries to 4,24,87,410. The recovery rate now is currently at 98.75 per cent.

According to the data shared by the ministry, the death toll has mounted to 5,21,101.

As far as tests are concerned, a total of 6,24,022 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of tests to 78.85 crore.

Under the National vaccination drive, a total of covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 183.82 crore through 2,19,19,610 sessions.

On March 16 this year, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started.

According to the ministry, over 1.50 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for 12 to 14 age group.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.