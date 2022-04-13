India logs 1088 fresh Covid cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

India logged 1088 new Covid cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With this, India’s active caseload has now declined to 10,870 with active cases now constituting 0.03% of the country’s total positive cases.

As per the data shared by the ministry, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76% with 1081 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 4,25,05,410.

While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.24 percent, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.25 percent, as per the data.

Besides, the health ministry stated, the last 24 hours saw a total of 4,29,323 COVID-19 tests being conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 79.49 Cr.

Under the National vaccination drive, 186.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

As per the data, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.32 Cr (2,32,25,381) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 19.88 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Besides, as per the ministry’s data, more than 191.19 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.