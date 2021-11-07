India logs 10,853 new Covid-19 cases during past 24 hours

With addition of 10,853 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, India’s total active cases stands at 1,44,845–lowest in the past 260 days.

While the cumulative total Covid-19 cases have crossed 3.43 crore figure since the outbreak of the pandemic, India has lost more than 4.6 lakh lives due to Covid-19 since March 2020.

As regards vaccination, India is doing extremely well and its coverage has exceeded 108.21 crore as per the provisional reports till this morning, said a senior officer of the Union Health Ministry here on Sunday. India on Saturday administered 28.40 lakh vaccine doses

The recovery of 12,432 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,37,49,900 since the beginning of the pandemic. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.24% which is highest since March 2020, the Ministry said. The Active Caseload is presently at 1,44,845 which is lowest in 260 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.42% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Government continues to expand its testing capacity with a total of 9,19,996 tests being conducted. With this the total tests conducted so far has crossed 61.48 Cr. The Weekly Positivity Rate has come down as low as 1.28%. Similarly the Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.18%, the Ministry said.

The Union Government has so far provided more than 116.58 crore vaccine doses free of cost to all States/UTs. However still more than 15.77 Cr balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Ministry said.