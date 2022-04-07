India logs 1033 fresh Covid cases, 43 deaths in the last 24 hours

India logged fresh 1033 Covid cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, India’s active caseload has now declined to 11,639 with active cases now constituting 0.03% of the country’s total positive cases.

As per the data shared by the ministry, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76% with 1,222 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) now at 4,24,98,789.

While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 percent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.21 percent, as per the data.

Besides, the health ministry stated, the last 24 hours saw a total of 4,82,039 COVID-19 tests being conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 79.25 Cr.

As per the data, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.04 Cr (2,04,40,247) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 15.92 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.