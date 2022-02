India logs over 1.61 L new Covid cases; 1,733 deaths

India logged 1,61,386 new cases in the last 24 hours, 3.4 per cent lower than a day before, and 1,733 deaths in the same time span, Union Health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

As many as 1,733 deaths were also reported as Kerala added a backlog of 1,063 fatalities which were included in day’s count, taking the death toll to 4,97,975.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 51,887 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 16,096 cases, Maharashtra with 14,372 cases, Karnataka with 14,366 cases and Gujarat with 8,338 cases.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent. With this, the national capital’s infection tally increased to 18,32,951 and the death count climbed to 25,892.

Maharashtra recorded 14,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 15,410 the previous day.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 16,21,603 which constitutes 3.90 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,81,109 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,95,11,307. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.91 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 17,42,793 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 73.24 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 14.15 per cent while daily positivity rate has come down to 9.26 per cent., below 10 per cent from 11.6 per cent.

With the administration of over 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 167.29 crore as of Wednesday morning.

Over 75 per cent of the country’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the 15-18 age group, 4,71,44,423 first doses and 10,81,838 second doses have been administered.

More than 11.48 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of on Wednesday morning.