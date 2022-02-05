India logs over 1.27 lakh new Covid cases, 1,059 deaths

India logged 1,27,952 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,059 fatalities in the past 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Saturday.

The positivity rate fell to 7.9%.The active cases constitute 3.16 per cent of the country’s total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.64 per cent.

With 1059 more deaths, the total toll has mounted to 5,01,114.

Active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 13,31,648.

With 2,30,814 getting cured of the virus in the same time span, the total number of recoveries climbed to 4,02,47,902. Consequently, the country’s recovery rate stands at 95.64 per cent.

Delhi reported 2,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in last 24 hours, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 13,840 new cases in the same span.

Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours while 28 people died.

Also in the same period, a total of 16,03,856 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests to over 73.79 crore.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 11.21 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 7.98 per cent.

With the administration of over 47 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 168.98 crore as of Saturday morning.

More than 11.02 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the ministry added.