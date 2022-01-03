India logged 33,750 new Covid cases, Omicron tally 1700

India logged 33,750 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 22 per cent higher than yesterday, while 123 people died due to the virus in a day.

The active case count of India stands at 1,45,582.

A total of 10,846 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the overall recovery number to 3,42,95,407.

The fatalities in last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide death toll to 4,81,893.

Meanwhile, the nationwide Omicron infection tally reported from 23 states increased to 1,700 with Maharashtra reporting the most number of infections, the Ministry said.