India lodges protest with Sri Lanka against firing over fishermen

India, on Tuesday, lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka over an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island in the early hours of this morning.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Sri Lanka’s acting High Commissioner was called in to the foreign office to lodge the protest. ”Our High Commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In the incident, out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

”The Government of India has always emphasised the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two Governments in this regard must be strictly observed,” the MEA said.