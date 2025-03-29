India launches ‘Operation Brahma’ to assist quake-hit Myanmar; PM speaks with senior General

Acting as a first responder, India on Saturday launched ”Operation Brahma” to assist the people of neighbouring Myanmar, which was rocked by a massive earthquake on Friday.

”Our first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines has landed in Yangon,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on ‘X’.

”Operation Brahma – India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday’s massive earthquake,” he said.

The spokesperson said the first consignment of relief material was formally handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in Yangon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on Saturday, a day after the quake hit the Southeast Asian nation.

The PM reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment as a close friend and neighbour to stand in solidarity with Myanmar during this challenging time.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of OperationBrahma.”