India launches ‘Battery Aadhaar’ to track identity, performance of locally made batteries

India’s domestically manufactured batteries will now carry a digital ID, thanks to a new government initiative aimed at boosting transparency and safety in the battery ecosystem.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday launched the ‘Battery Aadhaar’ project at the Battery Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

Developed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the initiative assigns a unique digital identity to every locally made battery pack, allowing users to access key information about its origin, composition, certifications, and performance.

Describing it as a “game changer,” Singh said the system will help improve traceability, efficiency, and scalability across the battery supply chain. “The DST is playing a pivotal role in advancing India’s clean energy transition through innovations in battery manufacturing, e-mobility, and sustainable technologies,” he said.

Each Battery Aadhaar code will provide end users, including consumers and recyclers, with data on battery chemistry, safety certifications, thermal events, charge-discharge cycles, and end-of-life status. Officials say this transparency will help users maintain or safely dispose of used batteries while also deterring the sale of counterfeit products.

Integrated with Battery Management Systems (BMS), AI-driven diagnostics, and national EV databases, the system is also expected to lay the foundation for a robust battery intelligence ecosystem.

The move comes amid growing concerns over safety hazards posed by unregulated charging stations for electric vehicles. Just last week, a fire at an unauthorized e-rickshaw charging facility in East Delhi’s Shahdara killed two people and injured four others, highlighting the need for better oversight and traceability in the sector.