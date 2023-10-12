India, Lanka sign accords on key housing projects

India and Sri Lanka signed two accords to strengthen bilateral ties during a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, a statement said on Thursday.

The two agreements are regarding phase-4 of the flagship Indian Housing project for construction of 10,000 houses in plantation areas, and infusion of additional funds in nine ongoing High Impact Community Development projects.

The two leaders also virtually inaugurated some key projects. These were 126 houses in Badulla, Matale and Matara districts under phase-3 of the Indian Housing project; 48 houses in Matale and Puttalam districts under Model Village Housing project and 64 houses in Hambantota and Jaffna districts under Gram Shakthi projects.

A joint logo was also launched commemorating 75 years of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, it said.

They also witnessed the signing of a joint venture shareholders’ agreement between the National Dairy and Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation and the Cargills Group of Sri Lanka, the statement added.

Jaishankar participated in the 23rd Council of Ministers’ (COM) meeting and the 25th Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on Wednesday.