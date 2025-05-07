India knows how to give a befitting reply to enemies: MoS Kirtivardhan Singh

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirtivardhan Singh, reacting to ‘Operation Sindoor,’ said: “This is today’s India, which knows how to give a befitting reply to the enemy.”

“Whether the enemy is across the border or within the country, action will be taken. In the surgical strike against terrorism, the Indian Army responded with great bravery,” he stated.

The Union Minister was addressing media persons here on Wednesday.

Condemning the Pahalgam terror incident, he said there is widespread resentment across the country due to this act of cowardice and that the entire nation stands united in its response.

“The Indian Army has sent a strong message that no one can mess with our country. Every nefarious intention of the enemy will be met with a resolute response,” he asserted.

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, Singh added, “We haven’t just made a lemon-chilli charm out of the Rafale; we’ve used Rafale to deal with the enemy just as effectively.”

Ajay Rai had recently criticized the Central government following the Pahalgam terror attack and had displayed a small toy Rafale aircraft tied with lemon and chilli, traditionally believed to ward off evil.

Singh accused some political leaders of mocking the government instead of standing with the nation on such serious issues.

“Due to their narrow mindset and selfishness, they are making a mockery of national security. The public will teach such people a lesson at the right time,” he said.