India-Japan defence cooperation advances as Rajnath meets Japanese counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded his three-day visit to Vientiane, Lao PDR, on Friday, with significant bilateral meetings with Japan’s Defence Minister Gen Nakatani and the Philippines’ Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro.

During his meeting with the Japanese Defence Minister, both leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation in defence technology and industry. They recalled the recent signing of the Memorandum of Implementation for the UNICORN mast in Japan, marking a milestone in joint efforts. Discussions focused on co-production and co-development in defence manufacturing, along with enhancing interoperability between the Indian and Japanese forces. Topics included the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement and participation in bilateral and multilateral military exercises. The ministers also explored new areas of collaboration, particularly in the air domain.

Singh also met Gilberto Teodoro from the Philippines to discuss strengthening defence ties. Before departing for New Delhi, the Defence Minister visited the historic Wat Sisaket Temple in Vientiane, where he sought blessings from Mahaveth Chittakaro, the Abbot of Sisaket Temple.

Advertisement

During his stay in Vientiane, the defence minister attended the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) and held bilateral discussions with counterparts from Malaysia, Lao PDR, China, the United States, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Japan, and the Philippines, reaffirming India’s commitment to regional security and collaboration.