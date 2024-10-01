India, Jamaica to jointly combat terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Jamaica have agreed to jointly tackle the challenges posed by terrorism, organised crime and drug trafficking as the two countries exchanged MoUs in the fields of digital infrastructure, international payments, cultural exchange and sports.

The visiting Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness extended his country’s support for India’s membership of the United Nations Security Council during talks with PM Modi.

Addressing the media after the talks, the Indian leader said India and Jamaica have also agreed to move forward on training of Jamaican troops and their capacity-building in the area of defence. PM Modi said that India accords special importance to the visit of the Jamaican leader, who is the first PM from the island nation to visit India. He also said relations between the two countries are based on a shared history, democratic values and strong people-to-people ties. Mr Modi said India is ready to share its experience with Jamaica in areas such as digital public infrastructure, small-scale industries, biofuel, innovation, health, education and agriculture.

Stating that both sides will continue their efforts to ensure global peace and stability, he added that India and Jamaica have a common opinion that reforms are necessary in all global institutions, including the United Nations Security Council.

The PM said the Government of India has decided to name the road in front of the Jamaica High Commission in New Delhi as ‘Jamaica Marg’. He added that India and Jamaica may be separated by vast oceans, but our people, our culture and our history are linked to each other.

In his remarks, the Jamaican PM said that his country values the strong fraternal ties with India since our Independence. He also lauded the contribution made by Indians to the development of Jamaica in various spheres, including health, education, information technology and business.