India is finding solutions for global food and nutrition security: PM Modi inaugurates 32nd ICAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) on Saturday and said that India is finding solutions for global food and nutrition security.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 32nd International Association of Agricultural Economists at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) Complex in Delhi, PM Modi said that after 65 years, such a conference is being organised in India.

“I am happy that after 65 years, such a conference is being organised in India. You all are here from different countries of the world. I welcome you on behalf of 120 million farmers of India, more than 30 million women farmers of India, and 30 million fishermen of the country… Today, you are in a country where 550 million animals live. You all are welcome in this agriculture-dominated and animal-loving country,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India is a food surplus country; we are working on solutions for global food security.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 32nd International Association of Agricultural Economists, PM Narendra Modi said, “In India, even today we plan by keeping in mind the six seasons. We have 15 agricultural climatic zones – all have their specialities. If you travel some 100 kilometres here, agriculture practices change. This diversity makes India a ray of hope for the food security of the world. Today, India is a food surplus country that is the biggest producer of milk, spices and lentils. At a point in time, India’s food security was a global concern, today, India is finding solutions for global food and nutrition security.”

Advertisement

He further said that in the agricultural tradition of India, science and logic are given priority.

“Our traditions and experiences about food and agriculture are as ancient as our country. In the agricultural tradition of India, science and logic are given priority. We have the Ayurvedic science of consuming foods with medicinal effects. It has been a part of our Indian society. Almost 2000 years back, a Granth namely ‘Krishi Parashar’ was written, it’s a heritage for human history,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that India is developing digital public infrastructure for digital crop surveys.

In India, we are using digital technology in the agriculture sector. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, funds are transferred in the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers by one click in just 30 seconds. We are developing digital public infrastructure for digital crop surveys. Our farmers will get real-time information, and they will be able to make data-driven decisions,” he said.

The PM said that along with water shortages and climate change, nutrition is a big challenge but India has a solution for this.

“India is the biggest producer of millets – which, the world called as a superfood, we have named it as Shri Ann. Based on the principle of minimum water and maximum production, India’s superfoods can solve the issue of global nutrition concern. India is willing to share its basket of superfoods with the world,” PM Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said that he contributed to raising the farmers.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a farmer leader who contributed to raising the farmers and took them to the mainstream during India’s struggle for freedom, in India we have a statue of him – Statue of Unity, which is the tallest statue in the world, twice higher than the Statue of Liberty. The parts of iron equipment used by the farmers in the field have been collected from the 6 lakh villages of the country and are used in that statue,” he said.

The triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, will be held from August 2 to 7, 2024. The theme for this year’s conference is, “Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems.”

It aims to tackle the pressing need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts. The conference will highlight India’s proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the nation’s advancements in agricultural research and policy.

The ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with global peers.

It aims to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policymaking on both national and global scales, and showcase India’s agricultural progress, including advancements in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems. The conference will witness the participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries.