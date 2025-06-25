India is facing undeclared Emergency: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday alleged that the country is currently experiencing an undeclared Emergency, accusing the “Sangh Parivar government” of attempting to dismantle the Constitution.

In a Facebook post, CM Vijayan referred to the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 as “the darkest chapter in the history of Indian democracy.”

“The country is currently going through an undeclared Emergency. If Indira Gandhi abused the Constitution, then today the Sangh Parivar government is trying to do away with it,” he alleged.

He stated that the imposition of the Emergency on June 25, 1975, was not a random incident, but “the brutal culmination of years of authoritarian tendencies and the erosion of civil liberties in India.”

Recalling his own imprisonment during the Emergency, CM Vijayan emphasized the importance of remembering past struggles to safeguard future democratic freedoms, describing the period as a painful yet inspirational memory.

The veteran CPI(M) leader claimed that the Emergency is not merely a lesson in history for those who lived through it, but remains a “burning memory of state terror.”

Advertisement