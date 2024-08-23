India in touch with Qatar over seizure of Guru Granth Sahib: MEA

India said on Friday that it continues to follow up with Qatar with high-priority reports regarding the seizure of Guru Granth Sahib by the local authorities and the Sikh community’s demand for their release and hopes for an early resolution of the issue.

“We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community. The government has already taken up the matter with the Qatar side and our Embassy has kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to questions.

He said it is important to note that two Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by the Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups who were charged with running a religious establishment without the approval of the Government of Qatar. The Indian Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations.

Advertisement

One Swaroop of the Holy Book was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect.

Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal earlier said she has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging him to take up the issue of the release of two ‘Swaroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from police custody in Qatar.