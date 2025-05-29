“India home to 240 million proud Muslims”: Owaisi exposes false Pakistani propaganda in Saudi Arabia

AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is in Saudi Arabia as part of the government’s all-party delegation to amplify India’s message on Operation Sindoor and expose Pakistan on terrorism, Thursday slammed the neighbouring country for spreading false propaganda that New Delhi is hurting them because they are a Muslim country.

“This is the most unfortunate that Pakistan gives out a wrong message to the Arab world and the Muslim world that we are a Muslim country and India is not. There are 240 million proud Indian Muslims living in India. This is Pakistan’s false propaganda that India is hurting them because they are a Muslim country,” he said.

Owaisi added that to achieve stability in South Asia, Pakistan needs to stop its Takfiri terrorist groups. “If Pakistan stops these Takfiri terrorist groups, there will be stability in South Asia, there’ll be progress in South Asia…,” he added.

The AIMIM chief also debunked the Pakistani Army’s propaganda, stating that had India wanted, it could have completely destroyed their airbases. “But we wanted to show them a mirror and say, ‘We are warning you, don’t do it, don’t force us to go on that path. Nine terrorist organisation headquarters were also targeted. Another shocking thing was that the person who led the namaz for the terrorists killed is a designated US terrorist.”

Owaisi also demanded that Pakistan be brought back to the FATF grey list. “That is where we will be able to control this terror financing of all these terrorist organisations,” he said.

Targeting Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, Owaisi said that a US-designated terrorist accompanied the Field Marshal, something that proves Pakistan is hand-in-glove with terrorists.

“When this person (Asim Munir) was made a Field Marshal in Pakistan, a US-designated terrorist called Mohammad Ehsan was sitting right beside the Field Marshal. There are photographs of him shaking hands with this field marshal. There is clear evidence of Pakistan’s involvement. These terror groups are prospering over there, they are being trained over there, and the whole task is to destabilise India to create more Hindu Muslim riots in India,” he added.

“After 26/11, my government, headed by the then Prime Minister, late Dr Manmohan Singh, the Indian investigators went to Pakistan, gave them all the evidence, but you will be surprised to know that nothing moved forward. What made Pakistan move forward in this terrorist trial was when Pakistan was put on the FATF grey list. One meeting was held in Germany, and India wanted one Sajid Mir to be indicted, but Pakistan said he’s dead. Pakistan came up to the Committee of FATF and said Sajid Mir is alive. Can you imagine the country that was saying he’s dead, suddenly, he’s alive? And then the Pakistani government said that our courts have convicted him for some 5 to 10 years, but the main culprits of the 26/11 are still scot-free. They were convicted of money laundering, not for terrorism,” Owaisi said.