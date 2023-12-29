India has sought extradition of Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan: MEA

India on Friday confirmed that it has sought the extradition of LeT chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan to face trial in a particular case.

“The person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the Government of Pakistan to extradite him to India,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said India has been flagging the activities of Saeed for years and the latest request for his extradition was made to the Pakistani authorities a few weeks ago.

On reports that Saeed’s Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has fielded candidates for most of the constituencies in the upcoming general elections, the spokesperson said the mainstreaming of radical elements was nothing new in the neighbouring country. As far as India was concerned, it always kept an eye on all developments which could have an impact on the country’s security, he added.