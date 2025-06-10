India has set Rs 3 lakh crore defence export target by 2029: Sanjay Seth

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has said that the Central government has set a target of Rs 3 lakh crore in defence exports by 2029.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he claimed that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indian military has become self-reliant.

Advertisement

“India that was once seen globally as a defence importer, has now emerged as a major exporter, supplying defence equipment to at least 92 countries. Last year alone India exported defence equipment worth Rs 23,500 crore,” he claimed.

Advertisement

The Modi Government has completed 11 years of remarkable and unparalleled achievements, he said, claiming that Modi has lifted more than 27 crore people out of poverty.

Citing widespread adoption of digital payments, he said that digital transactions have become a part of daily life, significantly reducing the reliance on cash.

Prime Minister not only saved 1.4 billion lives but also provided vaccines to 118 countries, saving the world, he asserted.

Nearly every village in India has been connected by roads, and under the current administration, 34 kilometers of National Highways are being constructed every day, he said.

According to the minister, naxalism has been reduced by 90 percent due to increased employment opportunities and the availability of Mudra loans to support startups.

Under Modi’s leadership, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is poised to become the third-largest soon.

“The government’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” initiative has boosted the morale of girls, who are now flying fighter jets and guarding the country’s borders,” said Seth.

The government has successfully conducted several rescue operations, including evacuating 23,000 students from Ukraine and 3,000 Indians from Sudan, he claimed.

Sanjay Seth emphasized that the Modi government’s 11-year tenure has been a golden period, and the country is confident of achieving the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 under PM Modi’s vision.