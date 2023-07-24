India has 40 sites in UNESCO World Heritage List: Govt

India has 40 sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

“Currently, India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in year 2022) in the UNESCO Tentative List,” Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy said in a reply in the Lok Sabha.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) follows its own guidelines for the conservation of Centrally protected monuments as per the National Conservation Policy, 2014.

There are 3,696 Centrally protected monuments/sites under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Conservation of monuments/sites is taken up as per the requirement and availability of resources, the Minister said.

Inclusion of any property in Tentative List is a prerequisite condition for onward inclusion in the World Heritage List. Augmentation of Tentative List is a continuous process.

As per UNESCO Operational Guidelines, 2021, only one property, either cultural or natural, can be nominated for the inscription process annually. Additionally, inclusion of any site requires fulfilment of Criteria, meeting the condition of authenticity and integrity and providing justification of Outstanding Universal Value, the Minister said.