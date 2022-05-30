India getting out of vicious cycle of scams, nepotism witnessed before 2014: PM

Releasing benefits under the ”PM CARES for Children Scheme” to mark the completion of eight years by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that India’s pride has increased around the world in the last eight years and the country was getting out of the vicious cycle of scams and nepotism in which it was trapped before 2014.

He empathised with the difficulties in the lives of those children who lost their loved ones due to Corona. “Every day’s struggle, every day’s challenges…it is difficult to put into words the pain of the children who are with us today, for whom this programme is happening”, a visibly moved PM told the children.

He said the “PM CARES for Children Scheme” was a small effort to reduce the difficulties of such Corona affected children who lost both parents. The scheme was also a reflection of the fact that every countryman was with these children with the utmost sensitivity.

Modi saluted the children for facing the most painful impact of the pandemic so bravely and said nothing could compensate for the love of the parents. “Maa Bharati is with all you children in this hour of difficulty”. The nation is trying to meet its responsibility through PM CARES for Children,” he said.

The PM remarked; ”Even in the darkest atmosphere of despair, if we believe in ourselves, a ray of light is definitely visible.” India, he said, was the biggest example of this. He advised the children not to allow despair to turn into defeat. He asked them to listen to their elders and their teacher. He also said that in these difficult times good books could be their reliable friends.

He said that in an atmosphere of negativity during Covid-19, India relied on its strength. “We trusted our scientists, our doctors, and our youth. And, we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem but we came out as the solution giver. We sent medicines and vaccines to countries around the world. Even in such a big country, we took the vaccine to every citizen,” he said. The country, he said, was moving as the fastest growing economy and the world was looking towards India with new hope and faith.

The PM expressed happiness that today when his government was completing its eight years, the confidence of the country and the countrymen was unprecedented.

The country, he said, was hit by corruption, scams worth thousands of crores, nepotism, terrorist organisations spreading their network and regional discrimination before 2014. It was now getting out of the vicious cycle. “This is also an example for you children that the most difficult days too shall pass”, he said

Referring to the welfare policies like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna or Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, the PM said the government was moving with the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

The last 8 years have been devoted to the welfare and service of the poor, he said. “As a member of the family, we have tried to reduce difficulties and improve the ease of living for the poor of the country”, the PM added.

The PM noted that by increasing the use of technology, the government has ensured the rights of the poor. Now the poorest of the poor were confident that they would get the benefits of the government’s schemes. ”Our government is now running a campaign of 100% empowerment,” he added.

He remarked that no one could have imagined the heights that India has attained in the last eight years. India’s pride has increased around the world, and India’s power has increased in the global forums.