India, Germany mutual legal assistance treaty will strengthen our joint efforts to combat terror: PM

Adding a new dimension to their ties, India and Germany on Friday signed a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in Criminal Matters which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, will strengthen their resolve to combat terrorism and separatist elements.

The two countries also inked over a dozen other pacts, including those on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information and their intent in the field of employment and labour, after talks between PM Modi and visiting German Chancellor Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the 7th India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations. Both sides, it is learnt, are also seriously considering signing a military logistics support agreement in the near future.

”The growing cooperation in the defence and security sectors is a symbol of our deep mutual trust. The agreement on the exchange of classified information is a new step in this direction. The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty concluded today will strengthen our joint efforts to combat terrorism and separatist elements,” the PM said at a press conference which was also addressed by the German Chancellor.

Increasing cooperation between the two countries in areas such as defence, technology, energy and green and sustainable development has become a symbol of mutual trust, the PM said at a media conference which was also addressed by the German Chancellor. India and Germany had been negotiating the MLAT since 2007 but had so far failed to reach an agreement.

”The world is going through a period of tension, conflict, and uncertainty. There are also serious concerns about the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region. In such times, the strategic partnership between India and Germany has emerged as a strong anchor,” Mr Modi said.

The PM also stated that ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are matters of concern for both India and Germany. India has always been of the view that war cannot solve problems. India, he said, is ready to make every possible contribution to the restoration of peace.

He said both India and Germany are unanimous on ensuring freedom of navigation and rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region under international laws. ”We also agree that the global forums created in the 20th century are not capable of dealing with the challenges of the twenty-first century,” he said, adding reforms are needed in other multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council.

In his remarks, the German Chancellor noted that the two countries entered the strategic partnership 25 years ago. ”Our cooperation has become ever more trusting, solid and substantial,” he said.

Germany, he said, has become India’s most important trading partner in the European Union, and he was determined to further strengthen and build on this link and cooperation. ”As Chancellor, I strongly favour an ambitious Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union. I believe that both sides would benefit, and it should be our ambition to make headway in that regard.” Germany’s objective, he said, is to attract more skilled labour from India in the field of medicine and other sectors like IT.

The chancellor also spoke about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and appreciated India’s readiness to contribute to the resolution of the situation. He said the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine must be maintained at all costs. On the conflict in West Asia, he called for an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages and a two-state solution.