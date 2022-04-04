India, France conclude major Naval exercise to undertake joint operations

India and France concluded the 20th edition of the bilateral Naval exercise ‘Varuna-2022’, aimed at undertaking joint operations in the maritime theatre and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The exercise this year had an expanded scope covering a broad spectrum of maritime operations. The eventful tactical sea phase of the exercise laid primary focus on advanced anti-submarine warfare tactics, gunnery shoots, seamanship evolutions, tactical manoeuvres and extensive air operations.

The two sides also undertook cross deck landings by integral helicopters, showcasing a high level of interoperability between them. Gun firing and underway replenishment procedures were also exercised between ships.

The final phase of the exercise progressed with a tapered focus on advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercises. INS Chennai with Sea King Mk 42B, maritime patrol aircraft P8i, French Navy frigate FS Courbet, support vessel FS Loire, and other units exercised on the full spectrum of ASW operations. The later part of the exercise also included the exchange of sea riders at sea.

All operational objectives of the exercise were accomplished by the participants in full measure. The exercise reflected high synergy and mutual understanding between the Indian Navy and the French Navy that will bolster their ability to undertake joint operations, an official release today said.