India filled with anger, but determined to eliminate terrorism: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Emphasising that Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the entire nation is united against terrorism and filled with anger, but determined to eliminate it.

In his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “Today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. Today, every Indian resolves to eliminate terrorism.”

Lauding the country’s armed forces, Mr Modi said the bravery displayed by our armed forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud.

”Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world. Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives…”

In the 122nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said the precision and accuracy with which the forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border was extraordinary.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage, and a transforming India, and this picture has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour.”

He pointed out that India’s soldiers destroyed terror bases, and it was possible because of their indomitable courage, along with the power of weapons, equipment, and technology made in India.

He said that after this campaign, a renewed energy regarding ‘Vocal for Local’ is visible throughout the country.

He said, ”A parent remarked, “We will now buy toys only made in India, for our children. Patriotism will start from childhood.” Some families have taken a pledge, “We will spend our next vacation in some beautiful place in the country. Many youngsters have pledged to ‘Wed in India’; Someone also said, “Now every gift we give will be made by an Indian artisan.”

He said Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives. In Katihar in Bihar, Kushinagar in UP, and many other cities, children born during that period have been named ‘Sindoor’, he stated in his monthly programme.

Hailing the crackdown on red terrorism in the country, the PM said, “On account of the collective fight against Maoism, basic facilities have started reaching Maoist violence-affected areas as well.”

He narrated about a village named ‘Katejhari’ of the Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, where a bus had reached for the first time.

“People of Katejhari village of the Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra had been waiting for this day for years. A bus could never run here before. Why? It’s because this village was affected by Maoist violence. And when the bus reached the village for the first time, people welcomed it by playing the Dhol-Nagara,” he said.