India extends closure of 28 airports till May 15 amid escalating tensions with Pakistan

In wake of the multiple drone and missile strikes being launched by Pakistan escalating further tensions between the two countries post Operation Sindoor launched jointly by the Indian Armed forces, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday extended the closure of 28 airports across the country until 15 May morning.

Earlier, the closure was mandated until 10 May. As per the reports, the decision was taken following a meeting between the stakeholders, including the airlines and airport authorities.

Indigo airlines, issued a statement saying that in accordance with the latest directives from the relevant authorities, all flights to and from the following destinations will remain cancelled until 5.29 am on May 15 due to temporary airport closures.

In a travel advisory issued on X, Air India wrote, “Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates. Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.”