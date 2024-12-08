India expects to double its $4 trillion economy this decade: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that India

expects to double its $4 trillion economy as well as its $800 billion

trade this decade, adding the country is prepared to undertake many

responsibilities, make greater contributions, and be more visible in

the Gulf.

”India is today almost a $4 trillion economy, we expect to

comfortably double that this decade. Our trade is today around $800

billion, that too should at least double this decade,” he said

addressing the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

The minister said the stakes that India has in the Gulf are very high

because this region is the most immediate for it in the world beyond

its borders. ”So whatever happens here, historically, culturally,

civilisational wise, economically, connectivity wise matters a lot.

And at one level I’m sure that all of us would like to hope for at

least a lowest common denominator on the basis of which countries

cooperate. I think given the importance of this region, we should be

more ambitious, we should aim for something very much higher,” he

added.

Advertisement

Mr Jaishankar said the Gulf is a region with which India does trade

worth $170-180 billion every year. It is a region where there is an

Indian diaspora today of about ten million people and growing. It is

also a region that is not just a key energy partner, but a broader

economic partner, a very crucial source of investment, and

increasingly an important technology collaborator.

Talking about the importance of connectivity in the world, the

minister said the primary preoccupation of the world today is to

de-risk the international economy, Emphasising the need for reliable

supply chains, he noted that the global connectivity is very fragile,

it is very limited. Many of the historic disruptions have not been

addressed.

”So, we are today very heavily focused on trying to in a way find a

kind of new hard wiring for the international economy. And one of the

most ambitious initiatives here is the IMEC, the India-Middle

East-Europe Economic Corridor, which was agreed upon by a set of

countries during the G20 Summit in India in 2023. And we hope that

from India, across the seas through this region, across the

Mediterranean into Europe we will see this connectivity corridor

materialise,” he added.

He also spoke about the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.

Talking about mobility, he said, ”We are also entering an era of AI,

of innovation, of Start-Ups. There is a global workplace in the

making. Those ten million Indians who live here testify to that. This

is only going to intensify.” he called for strategic conversations to

deal with greater mobility and the compulsions of greater mobility.