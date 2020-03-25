Another group of 277 people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport in Rajasthan, on Wednesday morning.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department said, “All passengers are coronavirus negative.”

The evacuees comprising of 149 females and 128 males, arrived in two Air India planes and their preliminary screening was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter they were taken to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.

Defence Public Relations Officer Colonel Sombit Ghosh said, “The Army, in coordination with the Rajasthan state medical authorities and civil administration, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the evacuees and provide prophylactic medical support.”

He further added that the facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the passengers for the duration of their stay.

Earlier, the fourth batch of 53 Indians returned to India from Iran on March 16 taking the total number of people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Islamic nation to 616.

This came a day after over 230 Indians were brought back from Iran to New Delhi and quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer on March 15.