India, Ethiopia seen remarkable growth in trade, investment ties: Jitendra

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Monday said that over 650 Indian companies have invested in Ethiopia, with a cumulative licensed investment of over USD 5 billion, making Indian investors the second-largest foreign employers in the country.

“With the liberalization of the Ethiopian economy, India and Ethiopia have seen remarkable growth in trade and investment ties, especially in sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, and ICT,” he added.

A high-level official delegation from Ethiopia comprising Governors, Vice-Governors and Ministers, currently on India visit, called on Dr. Singh today and reiterated Ethiopia’s solidarity and lasting cooperation with India.

Dr. Singh commended the unwavering expression of solidarity shown by the Ethiopian delegation towards India, despite the prevailing situation in the northwestern part of the country.

He lauded the Governors and senior officials for their commitment and active participation in the capacity-building programme, recognizing their dedication to fostering stronger bilateral ties and promoting shared values of good governance and cooperation.

Dr. Singh recalled the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in August 2023, emphasising growing bilateral cooperation in areas such as development partnership, ICT, agriculture, youth skilling, and people-to-people exchanges.

Highlighting the historical depth of Indo-Ethiopian ties, Dr. Singh said India was among the first nations to establish a diplomatic mission in Ethiopia post-Independence.

He underscored Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Vishwa Bandhu” (Friend of the World), reiterating India’s commitment to inclusivity and mutual development.