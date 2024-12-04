India, Estonia to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, allied sectors

India and Estonia on Wednesday expressed strong interest in further exploring avenues for cooperation through institutional mechanisms, with an emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices, technology exchange, and capacity-building initiatives in agriculture and allied sectors .

Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) held a bilateral meeting with Ms. Piret Hartman, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture of Estonia at Krishi Bhawan here. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in the agriculture and allied sectors between India and Estonia .

Welcoming the Estonian Minister, he outlined the key priorities of the Government of India in the agricultural sector. These included ensuring food security, leveraging technology for digital infrastructure to enhance service delivery to farmers, promoting crop diversification to increase farmer incomes, and boosting value addition in horticultural products.

The secretary also outlined government policies addressing the challenges of climate change, including the promotion of better seeds, water-use efficiency, sustainable soil health management, and the use of traditional natural farming practices. He emphasised the role of surface water for irrigation through initiatives like Catch the Rain and improved irrigation solutions, including the maintenance of water reservoirs and ponds.

Ms. Hartman also shared her country’s notable achievements in organic farming, food safety, and sustainable agricultural practices. She highlighted the country’s expertise in IT-driven agricultural solutions, including innovations in water optimization and precision agriculture .

Ms. Hartman also expressed interest in collaborating with India on food processing, value addition in agricultural products, and the application of technology-driven solutions to enhance agricultural productivity.

This bilateral engagement marks an important step forward in fostering closer ties and cooperation between India and Estonia in the agriculture and allied sectors .