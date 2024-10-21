“India emerging as a ray of hope for the world”: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted that in an era when the world is struggling with uncertainties, India is shining as the ray of hope. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024 the Prime Minister said that there is a sense of positivity that we all feel in and for India.

“If we look at the last four to five years, one thing that has been common in all discussions has been the worry about the future. During Covid-19, there was worry about how to deal with it. Then we grappled with the worry of global supply chains, conflicts, climate change, unemployment, and supply chains. Stress and tension became the issue of the global summits and seminars.”

Further, he added that amid all tensions, Indua had emerged as a ray of hope for the world.

“Despite all the discussions, worries and tensions, today we are discussing the Indian century. India today has emerged as a ray of hope for the world amid global instability. The global situations affect India as well, we face challenges too, but the sense of positivity in India has helped India grow ahead of the tension,” the Prime Minister said.

Further, Modi said that India had been moving at an unprecedented scale in all sectors.

Advertisement

“India is working in all sectors. It is moving on an unprecedented scale. We have completed 125 days since the government has been formed. Today in 125 days, we have received approval of 3 crore houses for the poor, Rs 9 lakh crore worth infrastructure projects have started. 15 new Vande Bharat trains have been started, construction of eight new airports have started. We have done work for the youth and for the elderly too. Roof top solar plants have been built in five lakh homes. 90 crore trees have been planted under ‘Ek Pedh Maa ke Naam’ campaign. Sensex and Nifty have gone up by 6 to 7 per cent in the last 125 days. Our FOREX reserves have grown to more than $700 billion. The achievements made by India is way too long and I am only talking about just 125 days right now,” Modi said.

The PM emphasised that success lay in the next goal that the country needs to reach and there was a lot to be done.

“India is one of the youngest countries in the world and its potential can take us to new heights. For this, we have a lot of work to do now, and we have to do it quickly. Now the measure of success is not just what we have achieved, but what our next goal is and where we need to reach,” he said.

“Today India has an advantage that is crucial for making this century India’s century. In this era of AI, India has double AI… When Aspirational India meets Artificial Intelligence, it doubles the pace of development. We have started India AI Mission to enhance the usage of AI in every sector be it healthcare, education or MSME. We form our policies and take decisions keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of every section of the society,” he added.

The PM said that the world takes pride in India’s achievements and it knows that the growth and development of India will benefit everyone. India has always been a positive force to propel global growth.