India Downs Pak’s Two JF-17, DG ISPR Admits to the Loss

In a major blow to the Pakistan Air Force, India struck down its two JF-17 in a strong retaliatory action engaging the air defence system. The response was part of the ongoing Operation Sindoor, initially launched by India on the intervening night of May 6-7.

Admitting to their loss, Pakistani Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), in a media statement said, “We regret to confirm that two JF-17 aircraft were lost during active duty.”

Earlier, addressing the media during an Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that in the second edition of the Operation Sindoor launched on Thursday morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Pakistan’s Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations. Stating that the Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan, the officer said that it has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Rattled by the strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a counter offensive on multiple defence bases located in the northern and western of the country. However, the attempts were neutralized by the Indian Armed forces who engaged the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” she said.

On the night of 07-08 May, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.