India destroyed Pakistan’s drones, missiles as toys: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that India is a peaceful nation and does not trouble any country, but it would not “spare anyone who troubles it”.

“We destroyed drones and missiles of Pakistan as toys…you must have seen it on TV how our armed forces dealt with the attack,” the Union minister said after discussing the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, which India has suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack last month, with a group of farmers.

Addressing the group of farmers at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), also known as ‘Pusa Institute’ in the national capital, the minister asserted that India is not in favour of any war or confrontation but it has the capability to protect its interests.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan told media persons that his ministry is forming over 2000 teams of agriculture scientists, who would interact with farmers across the nation, which in turn would help the government to form policies on the basis of new findings.