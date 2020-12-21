India today denied Pakistan’s charge that its forces deliberately targeted United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) representatives and their vehicle along the LOC on Friday, saying the neighbouring country was levelling such allegations to cover up its own failure in ensuring the safety of UN personnel in territory under its control.

“Allegations by Pakistan regarding Indian forces deliberately targeting a UN vehicle on 18 December have been investigated in detail and found to be factually incorrect and false. Our forward troops were aware of the visit of UN military observers in the area and did not conduct any firing as alleged,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to questions.

He said, ”Instead of repeating baseless and fabricated allegations against India to cover up its own failure in ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel in territory under its control, Pakistan should responsibly investigate its lapses. India has conveyed its findings and views on these misrepresentations to the Pakistani side.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan said it has taken up the ”attack” by India on the UNMOGIP observers and their vehicle with the UN, urging it to initiate a transparent investigation into the incident.

In a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, alleged that the targeting of the UN observers and their vehicle appeared to be a “new coercive and reckless ploy” by India to hinder UNMOGIP’s work, and facilitate another Indian military “misadventure” against Pakistan.