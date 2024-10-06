India dedicated to advancing global peace, unity and brotherhood: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday acknowledged the rise of new conflicts that threaten the socio-economic stability of nations and said that these challenges can only be effectively met through concerted global action and people-to-people engagement.

PM Modi emphasised the critical importance of global peace in securing a brighter future for humanity and asserted that the success of our collective efforts relies on unity and collaboration among nations and communities.

The Prime Minister reiterated that global peace is fundamental for a brighter future, reinforcing that our shared endeavors rely on unity.

Advertisement

In a signed message to Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and President of the International Council of Jurists and the International Commission of Writers, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s historical commitment to peace, drawing inspiration from figures such as Bhagwan Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, who emphasised human dignity and welfare–values that remain profoundly relevant today.

PM Modi praised the organiser Adish C. Aggarwala, who is also immediate past President of Supreme Court Bar Association, for the International Conference of Jurists and Writers for World Peace scheduled for October 9-10 in London.

India, the Prime Minister reaffirmed, is dedicated to advancing global peace, unity, and brotherhood, inspired by the philosophy of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” This human-centric approach aims to cultivate a peaceful world for future generations.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the discussions at the conference would lead to a visionary blueprint for peace, harmony, and well-being. He concluded by wishing the participants success in their deliberations, highlighting the importance of their collective efforts in promoting global peace.