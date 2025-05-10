India debunks fake Pak narrative, shows images of undamaged airbases

As tensions continue to escalate along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), with Pakistan launching drone and missile attacks and India responding effectively, the Pakistani army has intensified its efforts to spread fake narratives and disinformation.

One such claim was made on Saturday morning when Pakistan claimed that it destroyed Indian air bases and damaged India’s front-line air defence system S-400, during its strikes on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

However, Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri both denied that Pakistani strikes have caused any damage to military infrastructure in the country.

“Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adampur, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, artillery gun positions in Derangyari and Chandigarh ammunitions depot, with heavy damage to other military stations being propagated on social media,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said during a press briefing on Saturday.

“India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan,” she added.

India also released timestamped images of its various air bases, showing them undamaged and fully operational.

Singh further informed that Pakistan carried out “aggressive actions employing multiple threat vectors” around India’s western border. She said Pakistani forces used a bunch of weapons, including drones and long-range weapons, to target civilian areas and military infrastructure.

“Pakistan’s military also targeted air intuitions, using drones and firing of heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control,” she said, adding they were effectively intercepted by Indian air defences.