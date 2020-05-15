India reported a spike of 3,967 Coronavirus cases and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections to 81,970 with 2,649 fatalities, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Of the total cases, 51,401 are active while 27,920 people have been cured of the deadly infection.

In a major concern, two states, Goa and Manipur, which were declared COVID-19 free, have reported fresh coronavirus positive cases.

After being Coronavirus-free for many days, Goa reported seven fresh cases, that took the total number of infections here to 14. Similarly, in Manipur a fresh case emerged after 26 days, taking the total tally in the Northeast state to three so far.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit with the total number of cases climbing to 27,524 followed by Tamil Nadu with 9,674 and Gujarat reporting 9,591 infections.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1019, followed by 586 in Gujarat and 237 in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 8,470 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious Coronavirus and 115 people have died so far.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,534), Madhya Pradesh (4,426) and Uttar Pradesh (3,902).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,377), Andhra Pradesh (2,205), Punjab (1,935) and Telangana (1414).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (994), Haryana (818), Jammu and Kashmir (983), Karnataka (987), Kerala (560), Odisha (611), Tripura (156) and Chandigarh (191).

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 34 per cent.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the doubling time of novel Coronavirus cases has slowed to 13.9 days in the last three days and India now has a capacity of 1,00,000 COVID-19 tests per day with nearly 20 lakh carried out till now.

Vardhan, who visited the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi on Thursday and dedicated a COBAS 6800 testing machine to the nation, said 14 states and Union territories have not reported any case of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media for the second day in a row on Thursday on the Centre’s mega economic stimulus package.

She announced a Rs 3.16 Lakh Crore package comprising free food grains for migrant workers, Rs 2 Lakh Crore concessional credit to small farmers and working capital loan for street vendors in a bid to help those hit hard by the nationwide lockdown.

Together with the Wednesday’s Rs 5.94 Lakh Crore package that mostly comprised off-budget credit line and support to small businesses, shadow banks and electricity distribution companies, the government has unveiled over Rs 9 Lakh Crore plans out of the Rs 20 Lakh Crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the impact of Coronavirus and weeks of lockdown on Indian economy.