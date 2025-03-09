India condemns vandalism at temple in California, seeks stringent action

Image HinduAmericanIndia, on Sunday, termed the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California as ‘despicable’ and asked the local enforcement agencies to take stringent action against those responsible for it.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal siad, ”We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship.”

His statement came following reports that a BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, one of the largest Hindu temples, located in Chino Hills, California, was vandalised with “anti-India” messages on Sunday.

The official page of BAPS for the United States shared the details of the incident on the social media platform X, saying that they will “never let hate take root” and that peace and compassion shall prevail.

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, “In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail.”

Notably, the Chino Hills Police Department has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), also shared details of the incident on X, and said the desecration of the iconic BAPS Temple in California comes ahead of the “so-called Khalistan referendum” in Los Angeles.

The ‘anti-Hindu’ messages included phrases such as ‘Hindus go back,’ alarming the local Hindu community. In response, the community expressed its commitment to standing united against.

“Another Hindu Temple vandalised – this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where the media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called “Khalistan referendum” in LA draws close.”

The post listed down other recent cases of vandalism of temples from 2022 onwards and gave a call for investigation into the matter.