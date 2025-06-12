India condemns vandalisation of ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said India has strongly condemned the vandalisation of the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore – historically called the Rabindra Kachharibari – in the Sirajganj district of Bangladesh, urging the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in the neighbouring country to take strict action against the extremist elements involved in the incident.

Addressing his weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We strongly condemn the despicable attack and vandalisation of the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by a mob on June 8, 2025. The violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and the teachings that the Nobel laureate espoused in Bangladesh.”

“The attack falls in a broad pattern of systematic attempts by extremists to erase the symbols of tolerance and eviscerate the synchronic culture and cultural legacy of Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said.

“We urge the interim government to rein in the terrorists and take strict action against the perpetrators to prevent recurrence of such incidents that sadly have become a repetitive feature,” he added.

The MEA also reiterated that it wants to establish a positive and constructive relationship with the South Asian neighbour. “Our approach to engagement with Bangladesh and our ties with the country are well known. I have stated this from this podium several times. We seek a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, one that is anchored in the aspirations of the people of both countries,” he said.