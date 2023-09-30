India condemns ‘disgraceful incident’ after high commissioner blocked from entering Gurudwara in UK

India has condemned the “disgraceful” incident in which Indian high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami was allegedly prevented by “extremist elements” from entering a Gurudwara in Scotland’s Glasgow. In a statement released on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said that the issue has been reported to the UK government as well as local police.

“The High Commission of India has reported the disgraceful incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police. Multiple community organisations including the organisers have formally regretted the incident and have urged the authorities to take action against the culprits”, the statement read.

Indian high commissioner Doraiswami was invited to a community interaction organised by the Gurudwara Committee on Friday. However, when he reached the parking lot of the Gurudwara, three men forcefully tried to open his car door. However, the door was locked and one of the organizers physically removed the men following which the high commissioner left the scene.

“On September 29, 2023, three persons- all from areas outside Scotland-deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised by the Gurudwara Committee for the community , the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India. This interaction was to discuss community and consular issues”, the Indian high commission said in a statement.

“The organisers included senior community leaders, ladies and committee members, and a member of Scottish parliament. They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the HC and CG decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival”, the statement added.

“It is due to the quick reaction of one of the organisers, who physically intervened at the car door, that a bigger incident was avoided”, the high commission said.

The incident has occurred in the backdrop of a diplomatic row between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of New Delhi role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.