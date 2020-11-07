Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 51st Annual Convocation of IIT through video conferencing. Praising the role of technology amid the health crsisi, PM said, “In the present situation amid Covid-19 pandemic, technology has played the most significant role.”

“In the present situation amid Covid-19 pandemic, technology has played the most significant role. It has changed the way things are being conducted today. Virtual reality is becoming the working reality now,” he said.

“I pay my gratitude to CV Raman on his birth anniversary today. His excellent work will keep inspiring us, especially the young scientists, for long,” PM added.

“Today, India is committed to provide its youngsters Ease of Doing Business so they can bring a change in the lives of crores of Indians through innovation,” PM said.