At their diplomatic-level talks today, India and China resolved to ‘expeditiously’ implement the understanding reached between senior military commanders of the two countries on 6 June on disengagement and de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.

The two countries agreed that implementation of this understanding, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquility in border areas and the development of broader relationship between them, the External Affairs Ministry said at the end of a three-hour meeting of the India-China Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs held through video-conference.

This was the 15th meeting of the WMCC at which the Indian side was led by Naveen Sinha, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry while the Chinese delegation was led by Wu Jianghao, Director General (Boundary and Oceanic Affairs) at the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The meeting came two days after top commanders of the two countries held marathon talks in the wake of the violent clash last week between India and Chinese troops that led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley.

At today’s meeting, India conveyed to China its concerns over the violent 15 June face-off and emphasised that both sides should respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The existing situation at Eastern Ladakh was discussed in detail by the diplomats from the two countries. They also took note of the discussions in the second meeting of the senior commanders held on Monday.

They recalled the conversation last week between External Affairs Minister and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military level, including under the framework of WMCC, to resolve the existing situation peacefully.

Sources, meanwhile, said the Indian side used maps, charts and old treaties to make the Chinese side understand how PLA’s claim on the border was wrong and why the status quo ante that existed in early May ought to be restored in the interest of peace in the border areas.